Mayor of Tralee says lessons to be learned following deferral of controversial RIC commemoration

The Mayor of Tralee says lessons need to be learned following wide-spread controversy around plans to commemorate the Royal Irish Constabulary and Dublin Metropolitan Police.

The event, which was due to take place in Dublin Castle on January 17th, has now been deferred.

This follows days of controversy, due to the RIC’s associations with the Black and Tans during the War of Independence.

Fine Gael councillor and Mayor of Tralee Jim Finucane believes the organisation of this event was mishandled; he says the sensitivities involved were underestimated.

Councillor Finucane says the Government must learn from this when planning future commemorations, particularly events relating to the Civil War:

