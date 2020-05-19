Mayor of Tralee says council could provide outdoor space for businesses

The Mayor of Tralee says outdoor areas should be provided to cafes and pubs without enough space on their premises to ensure social distancing.

Cllr Jim Finucane says The Mall and The Square in Tralee could be offered to existing ratepayers who have their own insurance.

The Fine Gael councillor says the extra space, provided free of charge, could encourage smaller businesses to reopen by making it more viable for them.

He says businesses would provide their own canopies or coverings and entertainment, that could be properly policed, could be provided.

Cllr Finucane says the idea could work well to help salvage the summer season for businesses and could be rolled out to other towns, if successful: