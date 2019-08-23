Mayor of Tralee to officially launch Rose of Tralee festival

The Mayor of Tralee will host the official launch the 60th Rose of Tralee International Festival today.

Councillor Jim Finucane will also present scrolls at the event at 12 noon in the Square.

From 2.30pm, Mayor Finucane will lead a walking tour beginning on Ashe Street of historical sites relating to the Mulchinock family and the Rose of Tralee including three plaque unveiling ceremonies.

The 2019 London Rose says the increased age-limit for entering the Rose of Tralee this year gave her another chance to fulfil a lifetime dream.

Laura Kennedy entered last year’s London Rose selection and is delighted that the organisers have given her another chance to make it to Tralee.