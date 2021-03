The Mayor of Tralee is inviting people to celebrate St Patrick’s Day by watching the town’s virtual parade.

Labour councillor and Mayor of Tralee, Terry O’Brien is urging Kerry people who are abroad as well as those at home to enjoy the pre-recorded parade.

The 45-minute parade features over 40 participants and can be viewed on Kerry County Council’s Youtube channel.

Cllr O’Brien says he is looking forward to big celebrations in Tralee to mark St Patrick’s Day next year: