Mayor of Tralee condemns desecration of election posters

The Mayor of Tralee has condemned the desecration of election posters in the town.

The word ‘tan’ has been spray-painted across the face of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on posters along the Bracker O’Regan road.

Recently, the faces of Sinn Féin general election candidate Pa Daly and Fine Gael Deputy Brendan Griffin were also cut out of their posters throughout the county.

Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane says it’s an act of vandalism.

He says posters had a greater significance in previous years and believes people now form their opinions through debates and media coverage.

Cllr Finucane is in favour of phasing out the use of posters: