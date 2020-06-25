Mayor of Tralee and Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD Cathaoirleach elected

The Mayor of Tralee and Cathaoirleach of the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District have been elected.

The annual meetings of both MDs took place in Tralee and Dingle earlier today.

Labour councillor Terry O’Brien has been named as the Mayor of Tralee, while Fine Gael councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald will take over as Cathaoirleach for the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD.

The Tralee MD annual meeting took place in the Council Chamber in County Buildings this morning.

Labour Cllr Terry O’Brien was elected as the Mayor of Tralee for a fifth term; he takes up the chain of office from Fine Gael Cllr Jim Finucane.

Cllr O’Brien, who was first elected to Kerry County Council in 2004, said that during his term as mayor, he would focus on investment in Tralee town centre and helping the town and wider Municipal District to recover from the impact of the coronavirus.

Meawhile, Cllrs representing the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District met in Pobalscoil Corca Dhuibhne, Dingle this afternoon.

Cllr Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald will take over the role of Cathaoirleach from Fianna Fáil Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald.

The Fine Gael Cllr was first elected to Kerry County Council in 1999 and previously held the role of Cathaoirleach of Kerry and of the former South and West MD.

Cllr Fitzgerald said it was a challenging time for everyone during the current public health emergency, but he looked forward to working with colleagues and the people of the Municipal District to rebuild the local economy and support communities in the months ahead; he said he would work with colleagues and management to progress projects across the Municipal District.

The Listowel MD members will meet at 3pm today to elect their Cathaoirleach, while the Killarney and Kenmare MD annual meetings will be held tomorrow.