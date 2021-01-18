Mayor of Tralee calls for closure of NDLS office during Level 5 restrictions

The Mayor of Tralee is calling for the closure of the National Driver Licence Service office in Tralee during Level 5 COVID-19 restrictions.

Labour councillor Terry O’Brien says people are coming from as far as Dublin to renew their driving licences in Kerry because the office is open.

He added that people are also arriving at the door of the office to find out information, as it’s currently almost impossible to get into contact with the NDLS.

Cllr O’Brien says this is creating more opportunities for contact, and for the virus to spread.

He is calling for the office to close while we’re in Level 5 restrictions, as it did last March.