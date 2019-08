The Mayor of Tralee believes it’s time the Rose of Tralee International Festival had its own permanent home.

Cllr Jim Finucane was speaking following the launch festival, which is celebrating its 60th year.

He believes now is the right time for a permanent structure to be built to house the event which attracts thousands of people to Tralee each year.

Cllr Finucane says this venue could also host other events along with the renowned festival: