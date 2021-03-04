Mayor says refusals of new social houses in Tralee is mind boggling

The Mayor of Tralee says people refusing brand new social housing is mind boggling.

There are 2,234 qualified applicants on the Tralee Municipal District housing list; this includes people from other areas who have selected Tralee as one of their preferences.

There are currently 23 vacant council properties and 16 new tenancies have begun since the start of the year.

Brigid O’Riordan from Kerry County Council’s Housing Department told the monthly meeting of Tralee Municipal District they have started handing over keys for new social houses in Connolly Park.

There were four refusals from people on the housing waiting list, which Mayor Terry O’Brien said was mind boggling.

Brigid O’Riordan said, in general, there are many reasons that people refuse an offer of social housing and in some cases, people are on the list to get housing supports such as the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP), so they can continue to reside in a private rented property.

Ms O’Riordan said there were silly reasons given too including that an applicant’s furniture won’t fit in the new house, having no spare bedroom or a lack or ensuite bathrooms.

Cllr Sam Locke said it beggar’s belief that someone can refuse a house that meets modern standards; he added he was aware of a case where a house was refused as the kitchen was too small.

He called for the timeframe between a refusal and new allocation to be reduced; Ms O’Riordan said the council must take time to explain to people that if a refusal is deemed unreasonable, it could affect their application in the future.

Cllr Cathal Foley said councillors should not to get too hung up on just four refusals saying there are many issues why people refuse a property and four other families will benefit.