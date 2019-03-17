Mayor of Kerry visits New York for St Patrick’s Day celebrations

The Mayor of Kerry has joined the New York Kerry Association in the annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.
Mayor Norma Foley used the opportunity to thank the President of the Kerry Association Frank O’Keefe and other officers for their support in the development of the Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence and other initiatives.
Earlier she joined the Mayor of New York Bill di Blasio for an early morning reception at his official residence, Gracie Mansion.
The Mayor is due to return to Kerry tomorrow, Monday.