Mayor of Kerry visits New York for St Patrick’s Day celebrations

By
radiokerrynews
-
REPRO FREE - Norma Foley who was elected the new Kerry County Mayor at the annual meeting of the Kerry County Council and Municipal Districts at the Council Chamber in Tralee, Co Kerry. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD - www.dwalshphoterry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/mail : [email protected] WEB Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie
The Mayor of Kerry has joined the New York Kerry Association in the annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.
Mayor Norma Foley used the opportunity to thank the President of the Kerry Association Frank O’Keefe and other officers for their support in the development of the Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence and other initiatives.

Earlier she joined the Mayor of New York Bill di Blasio for an early morning reception at his official residence, Gracie Mansion.

The Mayor is due to return to Kerry tomorrow, Monday.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR