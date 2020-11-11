Mayor of Kerry seeks update on plans for new Tralee courthouse from Minister for Justice

The Mayor of Kerry has written to Minister for Justice Helen McEntee seeking an update on the plans for a new courthouse in Tralee.

Fine Gael councillor Patrick Connor Scarteen says the current courthouse in Tralee is not fit for purpose.

The Mayor or Cathaoirleach of Kerry councillor Patrick Connor Scarteen says the building in Ashe Street has served Tralee and Kerry well, but it is no longer fit for purpose.

He says it has no access for people with disabilities, which is deplorable and says health and safety standards are not being met.

Councillor Connor Scarteen believes a new courthouse should be located in the town or in close proximity to the town centre; he says the current building on Ashe Street could then be used for a multitude of other uses which would benefit the community.

The Fine Gael councillor believes it’s important justice is administered locally.

He says the current arrangements whereby Kerry Circuit criminal cases are going to be held in Limerick is inconvenient, with Gardaí, legal practitioners, those before the courts and witnesses expected to travel outside the county.

Councillor Patrick Connor Scarteen is calling on Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to provide an update on what plans are in place for the Tralee courthouse.