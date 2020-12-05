Mayor of Kerry pays tribute to Kerry volunteers to mark International Volunteering Day

The dedication of volunteers and voluntary groups in Kerry this year has been excellent.

That’s according to Mayor of Kerry, Cllr Patrick Connor Scarteen.

Today is International Volunteering Day, and the value of volunteers in Kerry is being recognised by the Kerry Volunteer Centre.

Speaking on this morning’s Saturday Supplement, Cllr Connor Scarteen thanked volunteers in Kerry for everything they’ve done this year.

Volunteer Coordinator with Meals on Wheels Tralee, Tom Dillon, says the people of Kerry can be proud of their response to this year.