Mayo Trip For Kingdom Footballers This Lunchtime

Round 5 of the Allianz Football League brings an away tie for Kerry.
The Kingdom face Mayo in Castlebar at 1 o’clock today in their re-fixed Division 1 tie.
Former Kerry captain Billy O’Shea
Ex Kingdom skipper Ambrose O’Donovan
Michael D McAndrew is with the Mayo based MidWest Radio station
Current League Table Positions
P W D L For AG Diff Pts
1. Galway 4 3 0 1 7-58 3-50 20 6
2. Dublin 5 2 2 1 5-67 4-66 4 6
3. Tyrone 5 3 0 2 2-61 5-66 -14 6
4. Monaghan 4 2 1 1 4-59 2-53 12 5
5. Kerry 4 2 1 1 3-66 5-57 3 5
6. Donegal 4 1 1 2 6-48 5-43 8 3
7. Mayo 4 1 1 2 3-43 5-51 -14 3
8. Meath 4 0 0 4 5-34 6-50 -19 0