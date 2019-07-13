Mayo First Up As Super 8s Begins For Kingdom

By
radiokerrysport
-

Kerry will seek to make the most of home advantage in Round 1 of football’s Super 8s tomorrow afternoon.

They welcome Galway Mayo to Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney.

The sides go head to head from 4 o’clock.

Previewing tomorrows game are former Kerry captains Billy O’Shea & Ambrose O’Donovan

Kerry manager Peter Keane spoke to Timmy Sheehan

Former Kerry player Aidan O’Mahony also looks ahead of tomorrows game

Finally, Michael D McAndrew from MidWest Radio looks ahead of the game from a Mayo point of view

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR