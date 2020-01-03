reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Saturday from 6 to 8pm. Removal on Sunday to the Church of the Assumption, Mountcollins to arrive for Requiem mass at 11 O clock. Burial afterwards in Mountcollins Cemetery. House Private Please.
The Heat Doctor – January 3rd, 2020
The Heat Doctor, David O’Sullivan of DC Energy Solutions, Glenbeigh joined Joe in studio to answer listeners’ questions about home heating and energy-saving solutions.
2.4 million tourists visited Kerry during 2019
2.4 million tourists visited Kerry during 2019.Tourism Officer John Griffin says that, following six years of sustained growth, 2019 was marginally down on the...
May ‘ Mary’ Brosnan nee Collins, Riverside Drive, Mountcollins
Killarney Planning Controversy – January 3rd, 2020
An Bord Pleanála has upheld a decision by Kerry County Council to refuse permission to allow a building at Killarney Racecourse continue to be...
Do We Need to Get Tougher with Motor Fine Evaders? – January 3rd, 2020
The Courts Service is proposing that drivers who fail to pay fines for motoring offences shouldn’t be able to renew their motor tax or...
Kerry Name Team For John Kerins Opener
Kerry have named their line-up for their John Kerins opener.The Kingdom host Cork tomorrow in the U20 football competition, in Tralee at 2 o'clock.The...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERChampionship side Barnsley say they're saddened to have been charged following the sectarian abuse of James McClean.The incident occurred during the November meeting of...
Kerry Football Team To Be Announced This Evening
Kerry will reveal their team this evening for the John Kerins opener.The Kingdom are to host Cork tomorrow in the U20 football competition.Tune in...