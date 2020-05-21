Maurice Spillane of Balloonagh Estate, Tralee and formerly of Scartaglin, Co Kerry

A private family funeral will take place for Maurice streamed on www.stjohns.ie at 10am on Saturday with a Memorial Mass being celebrated at a late date.

Enquiries to the Gleasure Home, Tralee

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****