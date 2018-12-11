Maurice Nagle, Aghadoe, Killarney

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday from 4 to 6.30pm followed by removal to Church of Christ, Prince of Peace, Fossa, Killarney. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

