Maurice (Mossie) Curtin, Knockbrack, Knocknagoshel.

A private family funeral mass will take place for Mossie in St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel on Monday (October, 19th) at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Knocknagoshel. Live streaming of Mossie’s funeral mass will be available on the St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel Facebook page.

Family Information:-

Predeceased by his wife Bridie, son, Jerry, brothers, sisters and nephews, Mossie will be sadly missed by his loving sons, Maurice and D.J., daughters-in-law, Maura and Karen, brother, Jack (Knockachur), sister, Mary O’Mahony (Ballyseedy), sister-in-law, Cáit, eight grand-children, four great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

