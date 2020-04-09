Maurice McCrohan, Doon, Tralee

A private family funeral will take place for Maurice with a memorial mass being celebrated at a later date.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, UHK, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee
I wish to express my sincere sympathy to the family of Maurice mccrohan , we worked together & trained as fitters with ESB in tarbert , Maurice was a quiet diligent worker , he was well liked by all who had the privilege to mingle in his company , I hope god eases your great loss & pain at this testing time in your lives , Maurice you will be missed and we shall praise you in our talks of you in days , weeks, months & years to come , may god lead you to your deserved reward , amen ,