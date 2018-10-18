Maurice McCarthy, Glenbower, Ballybeggan, Tralee, formerly of Burgess, Killeagh, Co. Cork and Ardee, Co. Louth

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Thursday from 4:15pm to 6:15pm. Removal at 6:15 pm to St. John’s church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon. Private cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to the National Rehabilitation Hospital, Dun Laoghaire, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home.