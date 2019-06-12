Maurice Fitzgerald, Heirhill, Ballyheigue

reposing at his home Heirhill, Ballyheigue on Thursday from 5 to 8pm. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock in St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue. Private cremation will follow. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Enquiries to Hartnett’s Undertakers, Ballyheigue.
Latest News
Meet the A-Team for Road Safety – June 12th, 2019
Meet the children of Muire Gan Smál Presentation Primary School, Castleisland who’s reached the finals of a national competition organisation by the Road Safety...
Was Profit Placed Ahead of Women’s Health? – June 12th, 2019
Up to 250,000 smear tests from women in Ireland were read in labs in the United States and UK which were unapproved and not...
A Problem Shared – June 12th, 2019
Val and Tony deal with a number of enquiries including one from a listener who is disturbed by a very withdrawn and private work...
Tralee Hotel and Restaurant Survey – June 12th, 2019
Tralee Chamber Alliance carried out a survey among hotels and restaurants in the county town in which they were asked about a number...
Latest Sports
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
SOCCERThey're into the second half of the semi-final of the Toulon Tournament in France and the Republic of Ireland under-21s are trailing Brazil's...
Draws for Randles Brothers Kerry Ladies Senior, Intermediate & Junior Club Championships
LADIES FOOTBALLThe draw has been made for the Randles Brothers Kerry Senior, Intermediate and Junior Club Championships* denotes Home TeamSENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP Preliminary Round *Southern Gaels -v-...
Kerry Must Beat Kildare To Reach 1/4 Final of Kennedy Cup
SOCCERKerry need to beat Kildare in their final Group 5 game this evening if they're to reach quarter final of the Kennedy Cup.Victories for...