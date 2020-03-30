The funeral for Maurice Cantillon will take place in Floral Park, New York.
OLYMPICSThe Olympic Federation of Ireland and Paralympics Ireland have welcomed the dates for the re-arranged Tokyo games.The Japanese capital will host the re-arranged Olympics...
Glenflesk Woman on the Struggle to Return to Ireland – March 30th, 2020
Aisling O’Brien speaks to Glenflesk native Marie Cronin, who is currently in Sydney, about the difficulties facing Irish people abroad who are trying to...
JOHN MCCARTHY COIS LI, BALLYVELLY AND FORMERLY OF BEENOSKEE, BALLYARD
A PRIVATE FUNERAL WILL TAKE PLACE FOR JOHN AND A MEMORIAL MASS WILL BE CELEBRATED FOR JOHN IN ST JOHNS CHURCH AT A LATER...
Chief Fire Officer Condemns Recent Gorse Fires – March 30th, 2020
Kerry Chief Fire Officer Andrew Macilwraith speaks to Treasa Murphy about the gorse fires that were set in various parts of the county over...
Kerry Success At National GAA Awards
Radio Kerry’s Terrace Talk programme has won a prestigious McNamee award.“Kerry’s Golden Years” was victorious in the Best GAA Related Radio Programme category.The citation...
Kerry Success At National GAA Awards
SOCCERManchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan says it would be 'fair' if Liverpool are awarded the title should coronavirus bring the Premier League season to...