Maurice Boland, Doorah Acres, Annascaul.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee this evening (Mon July 22nd) from 7pm to 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am in the Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul. Burial afterwards in Ballinclare Cemetery.
Sounds Country with the Stars
On Wednesday August 14th Radio Kerry’s Sounds Country with the Stars comes to the Tintean Theatre Ballybunion.Three hours of the best in country music...
Peter Keane Gives David Moran Fitness Update – Match Reaction
Well, Kerry and Donegal played out an emphatic draw in Croke Park yesterday.It was end to end stuff in the 2nd game of...
Kerry TD willing to expose names of money-lenders in the Dáil
A Kerry TD is willing to expose the names of money-lenders in the Dáil in a bid to stop them targeting vulnerable people.Kerry Sinn...
Love Island has raised awareness around unhealthy relationships according to Kerry Women’s Refuge
Kerry Women's Refuge, Adapt, says it welcomes conversations around unhealthy relationships raised by hit TV programme Love Island.Over the weekend Women's Aid in the...
Tributes paid to late Listowel businessman Jack McKenna
Tributes are being paid to the late Listowel businessman Jack McKenna.The director of J McKenna Ltd passed away on Saturday in his 101st year,...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GOLFGraeme McDowell is in no doubt about what part of Shane Lowry's game was crucial to winning the Claret JugThe win has pushed Lowry...
Monday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
No games yesterday evening due to Kerry playing in the Super 8sFixturesSenior Football League Div 5 Gr AKenmare Shamrocks V Dingle 19:30Minor Hurling League...