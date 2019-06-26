Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert tomorrow Thursday (June 27th) for requiem mass at 11am. Interment immediately afterwards at Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford.
Latest News
Maurice Boland, 4 Edward Street, Tralee and formerly of Kilpadogue, Tarbert.
Séan O’Halloran, Heirhill, Ballyheigue, Tralee.
Reposing at his home at Heirhill, Ballyheigue tomorrow Thursday (June 27th) from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Friday in St....
190 UHK support staff take to picket line
70 health support staff at University Hospital Kerry took to the picket line this morning as part of a national dispute.The strike, organised by...
Temperatures to reach 28 degrees in parts of Kerry tomorrow
Temperatures in north Kerry are set to hit as high as 28 degrees tomorrow.Thursday will see the best of the current good spell of...
Force of heavy rainfall lifted Killarney manhole covers
The force of heavy rainfall in Killarney resulted in manhole covers being lifted causing flooding in estates and along the town's streets.A large volume...
Latest Sports
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESMayo are set to be without Diarmuid O’Connor for Saturday night's All Ireland Senior Football round 3 qualifier against Armagh and possibly the...
Kerry Bid For 6th Junior Munster Title In A Row
Kerry are bidding for a 6th Munster Junior title in a row when they face Cork in tonight's decider.The Kerry Manager, Jimmy Keane, is...
Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
RESULTSCounty Minor Football Championship - Round 1Group 1East Kerry 5-13 South Kerry District Board 0-7Group 2West Kerry 2-18 Shannon Rangers 3-10Group 3...