Maurice Boland, 4 Edward Street, Tralee and formerly of Kilpadogue, Tarbert.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert tomorrow Thursday (June 27th) for requiem mass at 11am.  Interment immediately afterwards at Lislaughtin Abbey,  Ballylongford.

