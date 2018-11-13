Maureen Walsh née O’Shea, Cloon, Ballinskelligs.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville tomorrow Wednesday (Nov 14th) from 5.30pm to 7.45pm followed by removal to St. Michael’s Church, Dungegan arriving at 8.30pm. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kinard Cemetery. Family flowers only donations if desired to St. Anne’s Hospital Cahersiveen.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR