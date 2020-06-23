Maureen Quilter Nee Harmon of Ballyhennessy, Lixnaw and formerly Garrynagore Lixnaw

Requiem Mass for Maureen Quilter Nee Harmon will take place on Thursday in St Michael’s Church Lixnaw at 11.00AM burial afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery Lixnaw.

Maureen will be reposing at her residence from 2PM on Wednesday, please respect social distancing and no hand shaking in line with HSE guidelines. Funeral cortege will depart from her home at 10.15 AM on Thursday morning en-route to St Michael’s church Lixnaw for 11.00AM Mass. Burial afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery Lixnaw

Church and Graveyard strictly private and restricted to Family members only.

Donations if desired to The Palliative Care unit UHK or care of Buckley/Finucane Funeral Directors Lixnaw.

