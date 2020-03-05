Maureen O’Sullivan nee Doyle, Ballincarrig, Firies and formerly of Cooleanig, Beaufort

reposing at her home in Ballincarrig, Fires on Thursday from 2 to 7pm. Removal arriving at 10.30 on Friday to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Ballyhar. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit, Tralee.

