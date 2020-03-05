Maureen O’Sullivan nee Doyle, Ballincarrig, Firies and formerly of Cooleanig, Beaufort

reposing at her home in Ballincarrig, Fires on Thursday from 2 to 7pm. Removal arriving at 10.30 on Friday to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Ballyhar. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit, Tralee.
Latest News
Credit Union County Football League Round 1 Preview
Austin Stacks will open the defence of the Credit Union County Senior Football League title this weekend.The Rockies will host Kenmare Shamrocks in Division...
Thursday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
RESULTSSlattery's Carpets 14s Premier DivisionKillarney Celtic 2-3 Killarney AthleticFIXTURESWorld of Tiles 13 Premier Listowel Celtic v Tralee Dynamos 5pmHealy Family 15's Shield Fenit v Dingle...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYConnacht and Munster's upcoming PRO14 games in Italy have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.Munster had been due to play Bennetton in...
€360,000 Kilcummin roadworks to go ahead following delay to sewerage scheme project
Road works of almost €360,000 in Kilcummin will now go ahead, following the announcement that the proposed start date for the sewerage scheme has...
NPWS says deer cull was completed in full yesterday despite protest
The National Parks and Wildlife Service says a planned cull of deer in Killarney National Park was neither called off nor interrupted by a...
Latest Sports
Credit Union County Football League Round 1 Preview
Austin Stacks will open the defence of the Credit Union County Senior Football League title this weekend.The Rockies will host Kenmare Shamrocks in Division...
Thursday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
RESULTSSlattery's Carpets 14s Premier DivisionKillarney Celtic 2-3 Killarney AthleticFIXTURESWorld of Tiles 13 Premier Listowel Celtic v Tralee Dynamos 5pmHealy Family 15's Shield Fenit v Dingle...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYConnacht and Munster's upcoming PRO14 games in Italy have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.Munster had been due to play Bennetton in...