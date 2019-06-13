Maureen O’Mahony, Holy Cross Gardens, Killarney & formerly of Bullockfield, Castleisland and Iceland.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday (June, 14th) from 7pm – 8.30pm.  Funeral arriving on Saturday morning (June, 15th) at 10am to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am  Burial afterwards in Kilsorcan Graveyard.

