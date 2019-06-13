Maureen O’Mahony, Holy Cross Gardens, Killarney and formerly of Bullockfield, Castleisland and Iceland

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday from 7 to 8.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney on Saturday at 10am for 10.30 Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Kilsorcan Graveyard.

