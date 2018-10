The Maureen O’Hara Award will be presented in Killarney this evening.

The Board of the Kerry Film Festival will present the award to Deirdre O’Kane, to acknowledge her contribution to the Irish film and television industry.

Deirdre O’Kane is an actress, comedian and TV presenter, and she’s won numerous awards, including an IFTA for her portrayal of humanitarian Christina Noble.





The award will be presented as part of the ongoing Kerry Film Festival.