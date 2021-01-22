Maureen Moloney née Mulvihill of Church Road Ballybunion formerly of Faha and London.

A private family Requiem Mass for Maureen Moloney née Mulvihill will take place 11.00 AM on Monday 25th in St. John’s Church with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Maureen will be sadly missed by her loving family, Mary, Anne, Michael, Lillian, Carla, Vita, Ruben, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****