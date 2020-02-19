Maureen Mc Carthy née O’Sullivan, Toremore, Kilcummin, Killarney and late of Ballydaly, Millstreet, Co. Cork.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Thursday (Feb 20th) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm on Thursday evening to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin.
Latest News
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
RUGBYIreland scrum-half Conor Murray says they'll try to channel their last Six Nations visit to Twickenham this Sunday.Andy Farrell's stuck with the same fifteen...
Maureen Mc Carthy née O'Sullivan, Toremore, Kilcummin, Killarney and late of Ballydaly, Millstreet, Co.
Medical Matters | Rheumatology – February 19th, 2020
This week on Medical Matters, we are joined by Dr Eamon Shanahan and consultant Rheumatologist from the Bons Dr Peter Browne.
How Teachers Can Shape Our Lives – February 19th, 2020
Aisling asks the question this afternoon about how teachers of our youth can help shape our lives. She spoke to retired Killarney teacher Lily...
A Problem Shared – February 19th, 2020
Every Wednesday, Tony and Val offer their perspective on listeners’ problems.
Busy Week In Kerry School Boys & Girls Leagues
There are three games tonight in the Kerry School Boys and Girls Leagues as a packed programme of fixtures this week continues.Padraig Harnett reports
Bad Weather Upsets Tonight’s Munster U20 Football 1/4 Final Fixtures
The weather is causing disruption to tonight's Eirgid Munster Under 20 Football quarter-finals.Tonight's game between Limerick and Tipperary has been switched to Mick Neville...