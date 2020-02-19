Maureen Mc Carthy née O’Sullivan, Toremore, Kilcummin, Killarney and late of Ballydaly, Millstreet, Co. Cork.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Thursday (Feb 20th) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.  Removal at 7.30pm on Thursday evening to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin.

