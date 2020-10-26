Of Miltown, Abbeydorney, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Requiem Mass for Maureen (Mary) Clifford, nee Costello will take place on Tuesday in St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney at 11:00am.

Burial afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Cemetary, Abbeydorney.

Family flowers only, Donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Enquiries to Hartnetts Funeral Home, Ballyheigue.

