Maureen Kelliher nee O Leary, Artigallivan, Headford, Killarney and formerly of Reen, Templenoe

reposing at Murphy’s Funeral home, Barraduff on Friday from 7 to 9pm followed by removal to Sacred Heart Church, Barraduff. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in New Templenoe Cemetery.
John Cleary – November 7th, 2018
Joe McGill's guest on In Conversation this week is legendary Tralee photographer John Cleary. John talks about his new book 'As time goes by'...
Thursday Evening Sports Update
RUGBYIreland head coach Joe Schmidt has rung the changes for Saturday's Test with Argentina at the Aviva.Only Jordan Larmour, Jacob Stockdale and...
Killarney Man Appointed Head Coach To Ireland Women’s Basketball Team
Killarney native James Weldon has been appointed as the Head Coach of the Ireland Senior Women’s Basketball team.He’ll take up his position in January...
Ireland Rugby Team To Play Argentina
The Ireland team to play Argentina at a sold-out Aviva Stadium in Saturday's GUINNESS Series opener (kick-off 6.30pm) has been named.Player/Club/Province/Caps -15. Jordan Larmour...
That’s Jazz – November 7th, 2018
This week's edition of That's Jazz has the voices of Joao Gilberto and Joni Mitchell, anniversaries for Lou Donaldson and Thelonious Monk, new music...
