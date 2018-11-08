Maureen Kelliher nee O Leary, Artigallivan, Headford, Killarney and formerly of Reen, Templenoe

reposing at Murphy’s Funeral home, Barraduff on Friday from 7 to 9pm followed by removal to Sacred Heart Church, Barraduff. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in New Templenoe Cemetery.

