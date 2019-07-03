Maureen Houlihan née O’Callaghan, Ahafona, Ballybunion.

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballybunion tomorrow Thursday (July 4th) from 6pm to 8pm.  Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am in St. John’s Church, Ballybunion.  Burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemtery.

