Maureen Harris nee O’Connell, Mkaugha, Lyrecrompane, Listowel

reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee on Friday from 5 to 8pm followed by removal to The Church of Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Funeral immediately afterwards to New Rath Cemetery. House Strictly private. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or the Chernobyl Project Tralee District.