Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (March, 1st), from 3pm – 5pm, followed by removal at 5pm to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Mother of Kerry girl with a rare disease calling for more public awareness
The mother of a young Kerry girl with a rare disease is calling for more public awareness around PKU, a metabolic genetic disorder.Bernadette Gilroy's...
Applications open for Kerry short film bursary
Applications are being sought for a short film bursary worth €10,000.The bursary is funded through Kerry County Council with support from the Arts Council...
Maureen Hanafin, Mitchels Court, Tralee.
Reposing at McElligott's Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (March, 1st), from 3pm - 5pm, followed by removal at 5pm to St. John's Parish Church,...
Margaret O Sullivan ‘Tade’ nee Kelly, 2 West End, Sneem and formerly of Dromintee,...
reposing on Sunday Evening at St. Michael's Church, Sneem from 6 to 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon. Burial...
Kerry photographer receives national recognition
A Kerry photographer has received a national award.Domnick Walsh received second place in the Politics category at the Press Photographer of the Year awards...
Latest Sports
Kerry v Mayo OFF!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Kerry v Mayo is off tonight in the Allianz Football League.Mayo GAA have released a statement that "due to the weather conditions & in...
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
All Ireland 40x20 senior singles quarter final Dominick Lynch Glenbeigh v Robbie McCarthy Westmeath At 2 in CappaghThat's followed at 3 by the...
Saturday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
CPC.IE ChampionshipsDiv 2 Ladies. Helen Browne & Sorcha Fitzgearld (Moyvane) beat Fiona Boyle (Kingdom) & Niamh Hickey (Killarney) 24/22 21/10.Div 2 Men...