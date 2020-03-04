Maureen Fitzgerald née O’Brien, Ballinagrown, Inch, Annascaul.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Thursday (March 5th) from 7pm to 8.30pm.  Funeral arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Inch on Friday morning for requiem mass at 11am.  Private cremation will follow.  Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Dialysis Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

