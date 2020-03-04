Maureen Fitzgerald née O’Brien, Ballinagrown, Inch, Annascaul.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Thursday (March 5th) from 7pm to 8.30pm. Funeral arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Inch on Friday morning for requiem mass at 11am. Private cremation will follow. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Dialysis Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Former Kerry Captain Pays Fond Tribute To The Late Timmy Sheehan
Former All-Ireland winning Kerry Captain Ambrose O'Donovan has paid tribute to Radio Kerry sports reporter Timmy Sheehan who passed away on Tuesday afternoon.Timmy was...
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERTottenham boss Jose Mourinho says he's desperate to bring silverware to the club.His side welcome Norwich this evening in the FA Cup - with...
Jeremiah Sheehan, Moulnabrack, Mastergeehy, Dromid, Cahersiveen.
Reposing this evening (Wed March 4th) from 5pm to 8pm and tomorrow Thursday from 5pm to 7.15pm followed by removal to Our Lady of...
Tralee councillor says HAP tenants feel discriminated against
A Kerry county councillor claims that tenants on the Housing Assistance Payment scheme feel discriminated against.The issue was raised at the recent Tralee Municipal...
33 patients on trolleys at UHK today
There are 33 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today.According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there's a total...
Radio Kerry Mourns The Loss Of Timmy Sheehan
It is with great sadness that we learned of the untimely passing of our long-time friend and colleague Timmy Sheehan on Tuesday afternoon.Timmy was...