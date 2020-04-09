Maureen Finnegan nee Vesey

Maureen O Connor nee Vesey of River Falls, Kenmare, County Kerry

In accordance with current HSE guidelines, Maureen’s funeral will take place privately. Mass in celebration of her life will be arranged at a later date.

Maureen’s family invite you to join them for the Liturgy of the Word and Prayers of Final Commendation on www.kenmareparish.com – live streaming on Friday at 11am from Holy Cross Church, Kenmare.

Enquiries to Finnegan Funeral Directors, Kenmare

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****