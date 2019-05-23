reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 4 to 6pm followed by removal to Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Realt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to The Alzheimers Society and the Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K or Care of The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee
Maureen Creedon nee Collins, Shanakill, Killeen, Tralee and formerly of Cloughgriffin, Timoleague, Co. Cork.
Cúnamh Iveragh Respite Project requires cyclists for the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle on...
Cúnamh Iveragh Respite Project requires cyclists for the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle on July 6th. Register online for Cúnamh at www.ringofkerrycycle.ie
The Global Village – May 21st, 2019
Special guest Charlie O`Brien joined JJ on this week`s show to talk about his forthcoming album and to play something from it.
How often do you wash your hair? – May 22nd, 2019
To respond to listener Geraldine’s comment re hair washing, we spoke to hair stylist Pat O’Neill.
Munster Poc Fada Launched In Kerry
It's been confirmed that Kerry will host the Munster Poc Fada for the next three years.The competition was officially launched at Kerry GAA's Centre...
Kerry Sailor Included In Irish Team For World Youth Championships
Eimear McMorrow Moriarty from Tralee Bay Sailing Club has been included in the Irish Youth Team to compete at the Hempel Youth Sailing World...
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
SOCCERMaurizio Sarri has denied that he's spoken with Juventus about their managerial vacancy.Reports from Italy claim the Chelsea boss had been approached...