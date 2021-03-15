Maureen Costello née Fitzgerald, Aughills, Castlemaine.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Denis. Sadly missed by her loving sons Johnny & Denis, daughter Marian, daughter-in-law Catherine, grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Maureen with her requiem mass tomorrow Tuesday at 12pm in St. Gobnait’s Church, Keel. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st.gobnait-keel-castlemaine

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****