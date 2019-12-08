Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine on Monday evening from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm. Funeral arriving Tuesday morning to the Sacred Heart Church, Milltown for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.
