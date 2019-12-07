Maureen Barry née Collins, 14 Desmond’s Avenue, Castleisland

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home Church Street, Castleisland on Sunday evening from 4:30pm to 7:00 pm. Removal at 7:00pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Castleisland. Family flowers only. Donations to Palliative Care. House private please.

