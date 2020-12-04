Maura Rohan, Dromclough, Listowel.

A private family funeral will take place for Maura, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in Our Lady of Fatima and St. Senan’s Church, Irremore, on Saturday afternoon at 3pm. Burial afterwards in Kilshenane, Cemetery. Family flowers only please. House strictly private.

Family information:- Predeceased by her brother Colm. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her brothers Seán and Ciarán, sisters-in-law Anne and Maisie, nephew, nieces, extended family, her life long friend Joan Buckley, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

