Maura O’ Sullivan (nee Watters)

Ballymacquin Lower, Ardfert and late of Dundalk, Co. Louth

A private family funeral will take place for Maura with the Requiem Mass on Thursday at 3.30pm in The Sacred Heart Church Kilmoyley and burial afterwards in Kilmoyley New Cemetery

House private please. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Kerry Cancer Bus. Enquiries to Casey’s Undertakers Causeway.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 50 people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

