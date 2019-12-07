Requiem Mass will take place at 11 am on Monday in Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Interment afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery. Enquiries to The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Latest News
Tree of Light ceremony cancelled due to weather
The Tree of Light ceremony in Killarney tomorrow night has been cancelled due to the weather warning.The tree is located on the grounds of...
Car sales fall by over 13% in Kerry
New car sales in Kerry fell by over 13% in a year.According to the Society for the Irish Motor Industry, 2,305 cars were sold...
Kerry County Councillor calls for immediate action on “major health and safety issue”
Cllr Michael Cahill has urged Kerry County Council to act immediately on hedge cutting on the Ring of Kerry, as it poses a “major...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERThe Manchester Derby is underway in the Premier League.It's Manchester City nil Manchester United nil after the early stages.City now find themselves 14 points...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERThe Manchester Derby is underway in the Premier League.It's Manchester City nil Manchester United nil after the early stages.City now find themselves 14 points...
Saturday Afternoon Basketball Results
KERRY AIRPORT U16 BOYS DIV 1: Tralee Imperials 53, St Pauls 57,KERRY AIRPORT U18 D2 BOYS PLATE: Tralee Tigers BC 40, St Marys...