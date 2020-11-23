Buasheen, Kilgarvan & formerly of Mastergeehy P.O.

Funeral Mass for Maura Lynch (nee O’Connor) will take place on Tuesday (November, 24th) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery, Kilgarvan.

Beloved wife of the late Danny Lynch. Loving mother of Rosarie, Helen, Dorothy, Margaret, Michael, Geraldine and Oliver. Very sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, daughters-in-law Linda and Deirdre, sons-in-law John, Frank, Paul, Struan and Denis, her much loved grandchildren Fiachra, Cillian, Ciaran, Bridie, Daniel, Tom, Mark, Aisling and Ronan, her sisters Sheila Dwyer (Waterville), Patricia O’Neill (Mastergeehy P.O.), her sister-in-law Ellen Coffey (Kilgarvan), brothers-in-law Michael Dwyer (Waterville) & John O’Neill (Mastergeehy P.O.) and her many neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

