Maura Lucey, Coulagh, Kells, Cahersiveen.

Funeral mass will take place on Tuesday (Oct 13th) in the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen at 11am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Cill Fhaolian.

Funeral mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Family flowers only. Enquiries to Daly’s Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****