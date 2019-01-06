Maura Kelliher nee Dowling of St. James’s Gardens, Killorglin and formerly of Bridge Street, Milltown

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home Castlemaine tomorrow Monday from 4pm – 6.30pm followed by removal to St. James’s Church Killorglin. Requiem mass for Maura Kelliher nee Dowling will take place on Tuesday 8th January at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin.
Latest News
Morning Sports Update
RUGBYMunster are on top of Conference A of the Guinness Pro14 this morning.Dan Goggin scored two tries and Joey Carbery and captain...
Sunday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Youth League Listowel Celtic 3-0 St Brendans Park . Castleisland Afc 1-7 Rattoo Rovers. Killarney Celtic 3-4 Killorglin Afc.Greyhound Bar KO Cup 1st Round (extra...
Sunday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
GIRLS U16 DIV 3 PLATE: St Colmans Sparks 46 St Bridgets 23BOYS U14 DIV 3 PLATE: St Colmans Hawks 11 Cahersiveen 48GIRLS U12 DIV...
Tralee Win All Kerry Men’s Super League Tie
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors have won the all Kerry tie in the Men’s Super League.They’ve beaten Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin 77-68.Top scorers: Killorglin-Daniel Jokubaitis 17, PierreNewton 16,...
Maura Kelliher nee Dowling of St. James’s Gardens, Killorglin and formerly of Bridge Street,...
