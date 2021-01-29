Maura Hussey née Nash, Avonlea, Sportsfield Road, Sneem and formerly of Scarteen, Blackwater. Maura’s funeral cortége will leave O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare tomorrow Saturday at 11.15am. Reception into St. Michael’s Church, Sneem for a private family requiem mass at 12pm. Burial afterwards in Sneem Cemetery. Maura’s funeral mass will be live streamed on St. Michael’s Church, Sneem Facebook Page. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland. Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.

